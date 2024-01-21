Luther Burbank (LBC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd.
Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 10.43%.
Luther Burbank Stock Performance
NASDAQ LBC opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Luther Burbank has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $12.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Luther Burbank from $12.75 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Luther Burbank Company Profile
Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.
