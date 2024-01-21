Luther Burbank (LBC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 10.43%.

Luther Burbank Stock Performance

NASDAQ LBC opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Luther Burbank has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $12.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luther Burbank

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Luther Burbank by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Luther Burbank by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Luther Burbank from $12.75 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

