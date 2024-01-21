Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stake Raised by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 129.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 35.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 26.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 8.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,402,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,959,837. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62.
In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $188,574.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,416,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,606.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 18,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $188,574.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,416,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,606.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $230,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 301,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,245. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Lyft from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Nomura cut shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
