Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires 3,007 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 125.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,407 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 160.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 71.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in First Solar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in First Solar by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,678. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,421 shares of company stock worth $1,035,331 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $145.92. 3,164,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,644. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

