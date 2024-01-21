Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires New Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,489 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.33. 3,414,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,146. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.32 and its 200-day moving average is $82.02. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CSGP. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.