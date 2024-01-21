Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 1,595 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,595 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.40.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock traded up $7.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $694.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,873. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $465.33 and a fifty-two week high of $696.13. The firm has a market cap of $308.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $635.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.41.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,817 shares of company stock worth $10,653,623 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

