Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 16,967 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,967 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

FTNT traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $60.90. 9,170,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,309,485. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day moving average is $60.53. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,416 shares of company stock worth $7,025,948 in the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

