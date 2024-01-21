Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys 31,514 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,514 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.9% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 104,312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 194,021 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,351,000 after buying an additional 3,278,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 147,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.5 %

BAC stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.22. The company had a trading volume of 49,493,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,424,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $254.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average of $29.78. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

