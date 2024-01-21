Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 52,425 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000. HP makes up 0.8% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in HP by 114,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,025,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HP by 660.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $115,447,000 after buying an additional 3,264,645 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,249,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in HP by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

HP Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.12. 9,815,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,206,032. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.38. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. HP’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

