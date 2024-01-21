Machina Capital S.A.S. Cuts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.1% in the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 34.3% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $457.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $450.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.82. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.23.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

