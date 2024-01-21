Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BLK traded up $10.18 on Friday, hitting $805.44. 681,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,008. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $769.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $709.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00. The company has a market cap of $119.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

