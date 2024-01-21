Machina Capital S.A.S. Increases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.64. 20,328,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,314,120. The firm has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

