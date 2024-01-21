Machina Capital S.A.S. Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 126.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.32. 5,893,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,210. The firm has a market cap of $143.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.22.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

