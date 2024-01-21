Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $1.08 Million in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 96.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 196.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UDR

UDR Price Performance

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,623,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,612. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.63%.

UDR Company Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.