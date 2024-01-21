Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $1.85 Million in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000. Moody’s accounts for approximately 1.0% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.75.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO stock traded up $3.64 on Friday, hitting $386.84. 582,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $278.23 and a 12 month high of $396.91. The stock has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $375.31 and a 200 day moving average of $347.96.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,114 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

