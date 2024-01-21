Machina Capital S.A.S. Lowers Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.77. 1,806,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.87 and a 200-day moving average of $124.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

