Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000. Johnson Controls International makes up 1.3% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 25.6% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 93,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,636,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,055,000 after buying an additional 35,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $3,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $54.19. 4,095,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,690,159. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.91. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Vertical Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.09.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,936. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

