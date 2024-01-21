Machina Capital S.A.S. Raises Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts makes up 0.8% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.09. 1,268,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,903. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $181.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

