Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Down 2% Over Last Week

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $32.28 million and approximately $23,431.20 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00018934 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00020169 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,723.21 or 1.00098806 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011361 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.27 or 0.00218966 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000765 USD and is up 3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $27,116.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.