Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
MTEX stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%. The business had revenue of $32.55 million during the quarter.
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
