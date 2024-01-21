Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mannatech Price Performance

MTEX stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%. The business had revenue of $32.55 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mannatech

About Mannatech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Free Report ) by 1,090.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.