Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a market perform rating and a $8.30 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.76.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 5.22.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 136.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 208.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,999,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731,807 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 297.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,033,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after buying an additional 1,080,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,523,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

