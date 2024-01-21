Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAKSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0246 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

