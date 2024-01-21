Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) is Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up about 2.6% of Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,982,000 after buying an additional 74,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $405,697,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $326,980,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,379. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.71. The company has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.56 and a 52-week high of $234.10.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.87.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

