Martin & Co. Inc. TN Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $484.68 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $485.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.80. The stock has a market cap of $374.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

