Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM opened at $505.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $480.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.03. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.94 and a 12-month high of $506.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.07.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

