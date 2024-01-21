Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance

MMLP stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 2.19.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Midstream Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $66,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,515,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,704.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $48,555.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,656,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,105,006.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $66,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,515,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,295,704.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 126,960 shares of company stock worth $310,776. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.