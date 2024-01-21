Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Increased by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $436.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $409.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $437.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $417.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MA. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 516,164 shares of company stock valued at $199,248,209. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

