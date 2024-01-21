Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.4 %

MA stock opened at $436.78 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $437.07. The company has a market cap of $409.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 516,164 shares of company stock valued at $199,248,209 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.90.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

