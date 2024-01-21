Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Shares Down 4.9%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 24,650 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 17,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21.
Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.
