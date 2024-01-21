Medical Properties Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 147,644 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 142% compared to the typical daily volume of 61,064 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

NYSE MPW opened at $3.07 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -43.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -857.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,070,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452,713 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4,205.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,742,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 98,057.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,505,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 880.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,951,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,423 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

