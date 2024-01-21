Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Trading Up 22.3%

Mercialys SA (OTCMKTS:MEIYF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 22.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65.

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At June 30, 2023, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 3.0 billion (including transfer taxes).

