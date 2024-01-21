Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,019 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $30,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.22, for a total value of $7,365,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.22, for a total transaction of $7,365,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 784,236 shares of company stock valued at $265,206,391 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on META. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.23.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META traded up $7.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $383.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,670,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,618,938. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $345.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.36.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

