Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by AJ Advisors LLC

AJ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $7.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $383.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,670,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,618,938. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.61 and a 1-year high of $384.36. The company has a market cap of $985.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $345.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 784,236 shares of company stock worth $265,206,391. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.