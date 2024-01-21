MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20.62 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $405.31 million and approximately $20.62 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $88.62 or 0.00212929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00018922 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00020398 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,634.47 or 1.00038890 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011402 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004561 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,573,674 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,420,000 with 4,573,673.52425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 89.33360499 USD and is down -6.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $22,073,307.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

