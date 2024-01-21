Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI – Get Free Report) rose 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 12,460 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 63,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Metro One Telecommunications Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.

Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Metro One Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 348.73% and a negative net margin of 6,791.14%.

About Metro One Telecommunications

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc provides mobile commerce platform that enables retailers to launch their own branded mobile application in the United States. Its Mobile Commerce Merchant Platform allows small and medium-sized business retailers and enterprises to launch a branded and functional mobile app; Mobile Commerce Enterprise Platform that enables enterprise retailers, who own and operates brick and mortar store, as well as e-commerce platforms to engage with their customer online and in-store through the customer's mobile application; and Instore engagement Suite solutions.

Further Reading

