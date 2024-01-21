Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International comprises approximately 1.2% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.30% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $71,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 1,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price objective (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD stock traded up $15.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,200.00. The stock had a trading volume of 153,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,992. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,141.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,154.94.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

