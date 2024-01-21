Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) vs. Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Free Report) and Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.9% of Midwest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of Old Mutual shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Midwest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Midwest and Old Mutual’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest $30.05 million 3.36 $7.14 million ($2.50) -10.80 Old Mutual N/A N/A N/A $0.11 6.32

Analyst Ratings

Midwest has higher revenue and earnings than Old Mutual. Midwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Mutual, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Midwest and Old Mutual, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest 0 1 0 0 2.00 Old Mutual 0 0 0 0 N/A

Midwest currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 44.42%. Old Mutual has a consensus target price of $88.00, indicating a potential upside of 12,985.50%. Given Old Mutual’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Old Mutual is more favorable than Midwest.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest and Old Mutual’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest -10.17% 44.85% 0.54% Old Mutual N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Midwest beats Old Mutual on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding Inc., a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and product development, distribution support, policy administration, and asset/liability management services. Midwest Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska. As of December 21, 2023, Midwest Holding Inc. was taken private.

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments. It offers risk products, including group risk and funeral covers; long-term savings; lending products comprising micro-lending; and transactional products. It also provides financial advice, investment, and income products, as well as asset management services. In addition, the company offers investments, annuities, and consulting services to employee-sponsored retirement and benefit funds; and health, property, and casualty insurance products. It serves low-income and lower-middle income markets; high income and high net worth individuals; and employee-sponsored retirement and benefit funds. The company was founded in 1845 and is based in Cape Town, South Africa.

