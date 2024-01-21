MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Sold by Richmond Brothers Inc.

Richmond Brothers Inc. decreased its holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,481,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,168 shares during the period. MiMedx Group comprises about 20.3% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $10,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 74,255 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 354.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 197,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 154,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

In other MiMedx Group news, CFO Rice Doug purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $35,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $731,752. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.54. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $947.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.00 and a beta of 1.50.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on MDXG shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

