Mizuho Boosts Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target to $60.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunoco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.83.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $40.81 and a twelve month high of $63.96.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunoco news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $416,662.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,143,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth about $2,036,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

