Mizuho Raises Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target to $11.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TME. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.90.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tencent Music Entertainment Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

