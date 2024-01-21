Mizuho Raises Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $77.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Nomura lowered Uber Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.85.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $65.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.47. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $65.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

