Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $3.67 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STLD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $112.86 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

