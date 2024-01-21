Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Down 5.1% This Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $311.97 million and $5.14 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00078896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00026911 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00023329 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006342 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,102,475,857 coins and its circulating supply is 823,924,321 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

