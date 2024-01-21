Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 156.90 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 159 ($2.02). Approximately 683,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 344,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161.50 ($2.05).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.18) target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 211 ($2.68).
Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Moonpig, Buyagift, RedLetterdays, and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. Moonpig Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
