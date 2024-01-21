Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 156.90 ($2.00) and last traded at GBX 159 ($2.02). Approximately 683,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 344,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161.50 ($2.05).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.18) target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 211 ($2.68).

Get Moonpig Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group Trading Down 1.5 %

About Moonpig Group

The firm has a market cap of £545.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1,590.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 166.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 166.20.

(Get Free Report)

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Moonpig, Buyagift, RedLetterdays, and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. Moonpig Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.