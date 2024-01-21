Nano (XNO) Hits Market Cap of $152.49 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. Nano has a total market capitalization of $152.49 million and $4.16 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00002746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,673.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00170109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.78 or 0.00575395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00009584 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00059987 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.93 or 0.00378971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.66 or 0.00181563 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

