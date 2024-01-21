NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.05 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 548.25% and a negative net margin of 102.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 227,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

