Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Shares of Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.11. Nascent Biotech shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 52,900 shares.
Nascent Biotech Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13.
Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
About Nascent Biotech
Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.
