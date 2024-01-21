Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $78.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Natera from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $66.63 on Wednesday. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $68.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.27 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 72.98% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natera will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $201,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,300,060.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $201,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,300,060.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $159,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,324. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 676,915 shares of company stock valued at $39,554,930. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Natera by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Natera by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Natera by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Natera by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

