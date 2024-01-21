National Bankshares Lowers Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$52.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GIL. Desjardins set a C$48.00 target price on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Canada lowered Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$43.83.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GIL

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE:GIL opened at C$43.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.50. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$36.42 and a one year high of C$51.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.27. The stock has a market cap of C$7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.02. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 4.0200382 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 28.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total transaction of C$104,231.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214 shares in the company, valued at C$7,213.94. In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.08, for a total transaction of C$661,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total value of C$104,231.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214 shares in the company, valued at C$7,213.94. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,750 shares of company stock worth $2,600,086. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.