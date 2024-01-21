National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 145.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NFG stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $60.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.90.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

