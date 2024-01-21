National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFG

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NFG stock opened at $47.80 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $60.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average of $51.90.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after buying an additional 1,252,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,553,000 after purchasing an additional 892,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth $53,631,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 2,307.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,773,000 after purchasing an additional 697,434 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,227,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,780,000 after purchasing an additional 671,537 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.